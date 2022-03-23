"He kept that very close to his chest" - Tom Brady's social media team reveals when QB informed them of his retirement 

Gilad Haas, the managing director of Shadow Lion, Tom Brady's social media company, has revealed how the legendary quarterback told his team of his retirement.

The 44-year-old quarterback was wrestling with the decision on whether to retire or play on for another season and did not let on to anyone at his media company what his plans were.

In a piece by Charlotte Wilder, a Fox Sports columnist, Haas stated that the seven-time Super Bowl champion kept everything relatively quiet regarding his retirement.

Haas said:

"Tom kept that very close to the chest, as far as what he was going to do and when he was going to do it."

Shadow Lion is in charge of all of Brady's online presence. However, not a single post or video goes out without the 44-year-old's approval.

After reports of the 44-year-old potentially retiring hit the media landscape, Brady told Haas and Jeff Fine (another person who helps the quarterback with his online presence through Shadow Lion) that he would retire. He even gave them a statement to put out online. However, such was the focus on the decision, most people did not believe it until they saw Brady's post about coming back.

Tom Brady is back for season 23

After only 40-odd days, the competitive itch that the 44-year-old had needed to be scratched. The seven-time Super Bowl champ then announced that he was returning to the NFL for an unprecedented 23rd season.

He will be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he searches for ring number eight. It was a backflip that some saw coming with the star quarterback leaving hints via his social media channels and saying "Never say never" on the Let's Go podcast with Jim Gray after the Super Bowl this year.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

Many thought he would not return, as he had accomplished everything he could in the game, but he couldn't help it. Tampa was clutching at straws to figure out who would be the quarterback for the 2022 season, but now the team doesn't have a worry in the world.

Will Brady be able to lead the Buccaneers deeper into the playoffs and perhaps get another Super Bowl title? You would be a fool to bet against him.

