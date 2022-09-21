Tom Brady chimes in on the San Francisco 49ers quarterback situation

Tom Brady has given his thoughts on the current quarterback situation involving San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance was handed the keys to the San Francisco offense in the offseason, with many thinking Garoppolo would be on another team.

Fast forward to the present with Lance's injury and Garoppolo re-signing in the offseason, it's the same position as last season's team. Brady, a former teammate of Garoppolo, stated on Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray that he is happy that the former San Francisco starter played well. He then went on to say that it was unfortunate for Lance to go down with an injury.

Brady said:

"Obviously very sorry for Trey... I’ve followed that all offseason with Jimmy, you know, kind of in his rehab and I’ve known Jimmy so well. I’ve known Jimmy since he was a rookie and Jimmy and I have been friends a long time. And just seeing him, how he’s handled kind of his own adversity, is really gonna prepare him for what’s ahead.

Brady added:

"It’s interesting in the NFL, you know, when one door closes I think another one opens... I think Jimmy and everyone was set on him being somewhere else. And the reality is they found a place where they could agree on something that worked for both parties and sure enough the first game at it, Jimmy’s out there playing with Trey getting injured.

Brady finished:

"Obviously not with Trey and the injury. But things have a crazy way of working out. … You never know when that opportunity’s gonna present itself and when you get it, you gotta go out and take advantage of it. So I was really happy for Jimmy to go in there and do a great job yesterday.”

Garoppolo back under center for 49ers

It must feel like groundhog day for 49ers fans, seeing Jimmy Garoppolo back under center. With Lance's ankle injury ruling him out for the entire season, Garoppolo will now have the rest of the year to build his resume.

For many, it also gives the 49ers a better chance of winning games and making a playoff run. The 49ers made it to the NFC Championship game last season, losing to their division rival in the Los Angeles Rams.

It is a crucial blow for Lance as he now has to rehab for the rest of the year. When San Francisco re-signed the former Patriots quarterback, many did not understand the thought process behind it, well, they do now.

