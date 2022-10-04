“Tom Brady is the Donald Trump of football” – Author wins most bizarre take of the year after comparing Buccaneers star to former president

One person Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady would not have been expecting to be compared to is Donald Trump. The 45-year-old quarterback and the former US President are not exactly similar people.

However, author Nick Adams did just that after the Buccaneers' loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

Adams took to Twitter and oddly compared Brady and Trump by saying that the quarterback is the "Donald Trump" of football and the king of comebacks.

Adams wrote:

"Tom Brady is the Donald Trump of football, he’s an alpha male winner and the king of comebacks."

"Never count him out."

The 41-31 scoreline does flatter Tampa Bay somewhat. However, during and after the game, many have been questioning whether Brady was right to walk back on his retirement in the offseason. This is where Adams' tweet came from.

The 45-year-old has been counted out numerous times by fans and media alike, but still managed to drag his team into contention. As Adams tweeted, Brady should never be counted out.

Tom Brady and Buccaneers off to uneven start this season

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay currently sit at 2-2 on the season and are equal on top of the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons, so it isn't exactly panic stations by any means. But the way in which the team and Brady are playing is of concern.

They managed to squeeze past a poor Dallas Cowboys outfit and only managed to score one touchdown. That result was then followed up by a tough encounter against the New Orleans Saints as, at times, Tom Brady looked second rate. Although the Buccaneers won, it wasn't pretty.

The loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers was ugly, only mustering 12 points in the 12-14 loss. That brings us to Week 4 against the Chiefs. Down 21-3 early in the second quarter, Tampa was forced to abandon the run game and Tom Brady ended up throwing 52 times. For a 45-year-old that can't happen, but the Buccaneers defense was constantly gashed by Mahomes.

Many are majorly concerned with what is happening in Tampa Bay right now as the team and Brady are just looking out of sorts.

Do his off-field issues have anything to do with his performances? Only Brady can truly answer that. But despite all the struggles and poor film, this is Tom Brady and, as Nick Adams pointed out, never count him out.

