Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen living separately amid Hurricane Ian in Florida?

Post hurricane warnings in Tampa, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen flew to Miami with their children. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers making contingency plans if needed, everyone could be in Miami for a while. Though Brady flew to Miami with their family, Bundchen continues to live separately.

Reports have hinted at marital troubles for weeks, starting with Brady deciding to unretire. Despite dealing with issues in the past, the couple has always come out stronger. Of course, Brady and Gisele are yet to open up about their recent issues, focusing on the NFL season and work respectively.

As per recent reports, Tom Brady and Bundchen are still living apart, even if they are in the same city. Bundchen is living in an old place, which was used as a temporary home in 2020. This was when their home on Indian Creek Island was under renovation.

There is no confirmation on where Brady and the children are staying. Furthermore, if needed, the Bucs are ready to hold their game at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

Tom Brady and Gisele have simply 'grown apart'

Earlier, rumors stated that Brady's decision to play caused Bundchen to leave their Florida home for Costa Rica. The real reason, ultimately, might not be related to football at all.

Tom Brady at Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As per a Page Six source, Brady and Gisele have simply grown apart. They have not cheated on each other, and the reason is unrelated to football. Unfortunately, not much explanation was offered.

“There is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side. Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.”

Though this does nothing to confirm their relationship status, it would explain why Bundchen and Brady are taking some time apart. Though they have flown in multiple times to be with their children, the NFL's power couple is yet to reconcile.

Bundchen was also absent from the recent home game against the Green Bay Packers. While Brady shared a heartfelt moment with his kids on the field, fans wondered where the supermodel was.

For years, Bundchen has been a common fixture during most home games, usually with the kids in tow. Though she cheered on the Bucs before the season began, her absence has only caused fans to talk more about their rift.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were apparently hoping for Bundchen to show up.

However, with the NFL season well underway, one can only hope for some clarity and official statements over time.

