Tom Brady did not leave Gisele Bundchen to reunite with son Jack and ex Bridget Moynahan in Hamptons: Report

It might be difficult to keep track of all the rumors surrounding Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. Reports are hinting at a possible divorce, especially since the couple is not living together in Florida. Bundchen and Brady are yet to make an official statement about the same.

The star couple met in 2006, dating after a blind date. They have been together for nearly two decades, somewhat earning a spot as the NFL's power couple. Of course, their journey hasn't been without ups and downs.

According to a recent Page Six report, Tom Brady and Bundchen spent their son Jack's birthday together. While reports have claimed that Brady was with Jack and his ex, Bridget Moynahan, Bundchen did travel to meet the 15-year-old.

“Reports that Tom then left Gisele to go to the Hamptons to be with Jack and Bridget are untrue. Gisele was there too.”

The family vacationed in the Bahamas, following which they celebrated Jack's birthday. Both Brady and Bundchen wished their son a happy birthday, but refrained from posting a photo of the family.

Around this time, reports also spoke about Bundchen leaving their family home to go to Costa Rica. Brady's unretiring did not sit well with the supermodel, who believed the Buccaneers quarterback would focus on their family from now on.

Will Tom Brady see Gisele Bundchen at a home game this season?

Usually, Bundchen is out there cheering for Tom Brady during home games. Considering their recent issues, Bundchen was not expected to show up. However, Brady and the Bucs continue to hope that she will arrive.

“Gisele mostly only attends home games. Tom and his team are hopeful she will be back in the family box with their kids for the Packers game this Sunday.”

Even though Bundchen and Brady are currently living separately, they are making an effort to spend time with their children. This includes Jack's birthday and shopping sprees with Vivian in New York.

The Bucs will play the Green Bay Packers at the Raymond James Stadium in Week 3. It'll be a matchup between two punctured receiving rooms. Tampa will be starring Russell Gage, Scotty Miller, and newly-acquired Cole Beasley on offense in the absence of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and likely Julio Jones. The visitors, meanwhile, will once again feature a receiving corps led by Allen Lazard.

Hopefully, Brady's entire family will be there to greet him.

