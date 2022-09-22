Tom Brady and the Bucs hope to see Gisele Bundchen at home game vs Packers as divorce rumors continue

Over the past decade, Gisele Bundchen has been a constant figure supporting Tom Brady throughout the season. Considering all the rumors about their divorce and separation, reports have hinted at Bundchen missing games during the 2022-23 NFL season. However, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain hopeful of the supermodel showing up for their home games.

Brady and Bundchen married in 2009, getting together after meeting on a blind date. While Bundchen has focused on their kids since then, Brady's retirement was going to be a priority shift for the star quarterback. Unfortunately, his decision to unretire has reportedly caused a rift between the NFL's power couple.

According to a report, Tom Brady and the team hope Bundchen will show up for a home game. The 42-year-old model is mostly present during home games, and might make her appearance some time later. While there are rumors about the couple being on the brink of divorce, they might also be looking to work things through.

“Gisele mostly only attends home games. Tom and his team are hopeful she will be back in the family box with their kids for the Packers game this Sunday.”

The Bucs will face the Green Bay Packers next, where Bundchen might make an appearance with the children. Despite them living separately for now, the couple has made an effort to spend time with their children.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen focus on their children as turbulant patch continues

According to reports, Brady and Bundchen are making an active effort to focus on their children. Bundchen was spotted shopping with daughter Vivian, enjoying some mother-daughter time in New York.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

They shopped at the Everafter store in the city, known for selling various assorted items for children and teenagers.

However, reports have also claimed to have seen Bundchen crying on the phone. Though there was no confirmation, it could have been related to her ongoing issues with Brady. Some claimed it was about her recent Elle interview, where people were only focusing on her relationship with Brady.

Irrespective of all the rumors, Bundchen and Tom Brady are yet to directly address the matter. And though bad news dominates the media, we're all hoping the couple successfully works through their troubles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far