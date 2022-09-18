Gisele Bundchen spotted along with daughter Vivian on New York shopping spree amidst separation rumors with Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady and their divorce rumors have taken the spotlight over the last few days. Reports also claim that the couple has been living separately for around a month now. Of course, these issues between the couple have not stopped Bundchen from spending time with her children.

Brady and Bundchen have three children — Benjamin, Vivian, and Jack. Although Jack is Brady's eldest child with his ex Bridget Moynahan, Bundchen has co-parented him with the NFL superstar.

Both have made an effort to spend time with their children recently, even if it is away from their Florida home.

According to a recent report, Bundchen was seen shopping with her daughter Vivian in New York. The mother-daughter duo were spotted walking in New York with Bundchen in a basic outfit and a baseball cap.

Of course, the attire didn't help in letting her go unspotted. Bundchen and Vivian were also snapped outside the Everafter store, which sells an assortment of items for kids and teens.

Are Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady working on reconciling?

When Tom Brady announced his retirement, it was supposed to help him focus on their family. However, Brady decided to play again, reportedly causing a rift between the two. Bundchen had been taking care of their kids for years and wanted Brady to prioritize the family.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady in happier times

Bundchen left their Florida home for Costa Rica and is currently in New York. She is also attending the New York Fashion Week. Brady remains in Florida and will have to travel around during the 2022 NFL season.

Brady, according to reports, knows that he can only play this season if he wants to save his marriage. Bundchen, who took a step back from her career, seems to be interested in resuming her work as a model. Her presence at the New York Fashion Week may be a step in that direction.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB is looking to work things out and reconcile, and is hopeful that his marriage would be saved. Gisele Bundchen has had fallouts with her husband over his busy schedule before. However, they never seem to have assumed the sort of proportions they have now.

