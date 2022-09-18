Gisele Bundchen spotted crying on her phone as marriage woes with Tom Brady reportedly continue

As reports of marital conflict between Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady show no signs of abating, sources claim to have seen her crying while talking on the phone.

As per Page Six, Bundchen was weeping as she walked along the Hudson River Park near the Tribeca home that both she and Tom Brady share in New York City. While she was in New York, Tom Brady kept on playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida.

The genesis of the supposed rift between Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady

The whole brouhaha can be traced back to the decision of Tom Brady after the end of last season to retire. It seemed like the perfect time for him to hang up his boots, as he was leaving on a high.

Then, a few weeks into his retirement, he chose to un-retire and rejoin with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It does not seem to have gone down too well with his wife.

In Gisele Bundchen's recollection, she has always sacrificed her career to give Tom the best in his field. She always stayed back, looking after the kids, and maintaining their family while he traveled.

His wife's renown as a supermodel also helped Brady always work with a salary rate of less than the highest quarterbacks. That allowed him to always create a better team around himself on the field as his team could sign more accomplished and higher paid players as his colleagues.

In an interview, it became clear that Gisele Bundchen was looking at this year as the time when the roles were finally going to be reversed. Tom would be looking after the children and home while she followed her dreams, having paused them for so many years. She told Elle magazine:

"I would like him to be more present... I’ve done my part, which is be there for him. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams... I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose and now it’s going to be my turn.”

Gisele Bundchen revealed her prime focus would be on philanthrophy and the environment in her home nation of Brazil, which she left to settle with Tom when they married. Now, it seems, while she still loves her husband, she is done putting herself second.

