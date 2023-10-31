Tom Brady compares Bills QB Josh Allen to his oldest son Jack

Tom Brady and his 23 seasons in the NFL will likely never be duplicated by another player. The 15-time Pro Bowler won seven Super Bowls and made a record 10 appearances in the game.

Being the son of an NFL legend is tough, as Brady said about his oldest son Jack on his 'Let's Go!' podcast. On this week's show was Bills quarterback Josh Allen. For context, Tom Brady gave Josh Allen some advice on his risky style of play. Allen provided a caveat to it. Then Brady said:

“He's like my oldest son. I try to tell them, but in the end, he’s just got to do it his way. And speaking from a few years of experience, he still wants just to do it his way.”

Last month, Brady warned Allen about his style of play on the podcast, giving him this advice:

“I would love to see Josh save those very special moments and special occasions to run the ball rather than to run the ball six minutes into the game on a on a second-and-sixth."

It was clear that Brady loved the Buffalo Bills star but cautioned him for the sake of avoiding any long-term injuries. In Week 8, Allen had an injury scare with his injury to his right shoulder against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jack Moynahan is Brady's oldest son, whom he had with actress Bridget Moynahan in 2007. Jack is an all-around athlete but time will tell which sport he'll focus on.

Does Tom Brady's other son want to follow in his footsteps?

Tom Brady has a younger son, Benjamin, whom he had with supermodel Gisele Bundchen in 2009. The former quarterback talked about Benjamin on the debut episode of Season 3 of the 'Let's Go!' podcast.

The former New England Patriots great mentioned that Benjamin started playing football but didn't want to be a quarterback like he was. He wanted to be more like Brady's longtime teammate, Rob Gronkowski:

"He wants to be a tight end like Gronk, and he's gonna be a little beast. He's an amazing kid and he's got a lot of talents. He's a really talented musician and artist. And then he told me this year, "Dad, I'm playing football." And I was like, "What do you wanna play?" And he was like, "Tight end. I wanna be like Gronk!"'

Wanting to be like one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history isn't all that bad. Gronkowski won four Lombardi Trophies with Benjamin's dad in his NFL career.

One thing is for sure: Tom Brady has more time to be with his sons and daughter, Vivian. Vivian Brady might be a wide receiver, as she caught passes with him on vacation this summer, like Julian Edelman.