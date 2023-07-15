Tom Brady turns daughter Vivian into Julian Edelman on vacay amid fresh NFL return speculation 

Tom Brady threw for 649 touchdowns in his 23 seasons in the NFL and is the league's all-time leader in that category. The recently retired quarterback was tossing the football with his daughter Vivian while on vacation.

Vivian catching passes from Brady reminded him of playing with one of his former teammates. The seven-time Super Bowl winner took to his Instagram to post a story about how Vivian is similar to Julian Edelman in terms of catching.

The NFL great is hanging out on vacation amid new rumors that he could come out of retirement for a second time.

Brady throwing the football with his daughter Vivian. Credit: @tombrady (IG)

These rumors arose when Brady's former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Antoine Winfield Jr. appeared on Richard Sherman's podcast.

The Buccaneers' safety told Sherman that he senses the team's front office is trying to get Tom Brady back for the upcoming season:

"I'm sure we're still reaching out to him trying to see if he's trying to come back to the team. Hey, it could happen. Anything's possible."

Brady joined Tampa Bay after spending the first two decades with the New England Patriots. The quarterback led the Buccaneers to the playoffs in all three seasons with the team, including a Super Bowl win in the 2020 season.

Despite the rumors, the three-time NFL MVP has shown no signs of returning as he's turned the chapter on being a player.

However, he will stay connected to the game as a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and begin his stint with Fox Sports as an analyst in 2024.

How many seasons did Tom Brady play with Julian Edelman?

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman with the New England Patriots

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman played 11 seasons together with the Patriots, winning Super Bowls. The wide receiver has 36 career receiving touchdowns, all of which have been thrown to him by Brady.

Edelman proved to be one of the finest players in playoff history during his time with New England. He's third all-time in NFL playoff history in receptions (118) and yards (1,442) with five touchdowns.

