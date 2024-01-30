Tom Brady confirms he will call Super Bowl 2025 when $375,000,000 FOX broadcasting deal kicks in

Tom Brady and the Super Bowl go hand in hand. No one in NFL history has won the big game more than he has, and it's such a staggering fact that one singular player has won more than 10% of all Super Bowls in NFL history. If one player could be linked to one game, it'd be Brady and the Bowl.

That's why it's no surprise that FOX wants him back in the big game sooner than later. He's not going to do anything this time around since he's not officially begun his $375 million broadcasting job yet. But he will soon.

Brady revealed his future on the Pat McAfee Show:

“Next year I’m gonna be calling a Super Bowl for FOX which is gonna be incredible.”

For the most part during his career, the Super Bowl had some connection to Brady. He was either playing in it, its defending champion, or he was eliminated just shy of yet another appearance in the game.

Tom Brady sticking with the Super Bowl

Even in retirement, he's not going to escape the biggest game in the sports world. FOX is bringing him in as its number one analyst, replacing former Carolina Panthers standout Greg Olsen and it will lead him to the 2025 Super Bowl roughly one year from now.

Tom Brady arguably has the best expertise on the game of any announcer out there. Olsen played in one. Tony Romo didn't play in any. Others didn't have as much experience in the NFL, but Brady has been to the game 10 times.

He also did it in different eras, so he has the experience there, too. His New England Patriots championships were largely before the passing boom, but he also won just three years ago so he has a modern ring as well.

FOX is anticipating that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB will do a fantastic job with his experience and stature. They're taking a chance by replacing the well-liked Olsen in the booth, but the fact that they've already penciled him in for the Super Bowl bodes well.