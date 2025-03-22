Tom Brady congratulates 'Boston boy' Bruce Beal for $6.1 billion investment in Boston Celtics

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady gave a big shoutout to his longtime friend Bruce Beal Jr. after the latter became part of the Boston Celtics' new ownership group. Beal is a well-known real estate executive and sports investor.

The deal is one of the most expensive franchise sales in NBA history. Brady took the picture to Instagram to celebrate Beal’s achievement, sharing a picture of the two. Congratulating Beal on the massive deal, he wrote:

“This Boston Boy is an Owner of his Boston Team”

Screenshot via IG/@tombrady

Beal's accomplishment involves joining an investment group led by William Chisholm, co-founder of Symphony Technology Group, to purchase a 51% stake in the Boston Celtics for a record-breaking $6.1 billion.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are leading the Celtics team as they position themselves for a strong future in the NBA.

Tom Brady rides a giant G.O.A.T in new commercial

Tom Brady's new commercial has gone off the charts. In a new ad for "DICK'S Sporting Goods," the 49-year-old football legend teamed up with YouTube star IShowSpeed. The ad also featured NBA player Kevin Durant, Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee and football star Travis Hunter.

In the commercial, IShowSpeed is the host. The biggest surprise is when Brady enters the scene riding a giant GOAT.

At the end of the ad, IShowSpeed and a "split-up" Hunter, who now appears twice, are confused.

"What is he doing here? I thought he retired," they ask.

Brady responds: "Billy needs cleats."

Then, the goat starts eating a shoe. Brady jokes: "You're right, Billy. These do bring out my eyes."

The "Speed Shopping" campaign was directed to portray the connection between sports culture and footwear. It brought together popular figures from different sports and online platforms.

This commercial is part of DICK'S Sporting Goods' efforts to engage with younger audiences by collaborating with influencers like IShowSpeed.

