Tom Brady conversations with Josh McDaniels could have led to Chris Godwin’s new deal, former Buccaneers QB suggests

Ex-Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms feels that talks between Josh McDaniels and Tom Brady could have contributed to Tampa Bay re-signing Chris Godwin. Even though the wide receiver was offered a bigger deal by the New England Patriots, he decided to stick with the Bucs on a three-year $66 million contract.

Simms, now a "Pro Football Talk" analyst on NBC with Mike Florio, explained this on the Monday episode. McDaniels is back as the offensive coordinator of the New England, where he spent many years with Brady.

On the program, Simms explained the reasons why Godwin signed his new contract with Tampa Bay.

70% Win (110-25-1)

"Two things helped him," Simms said (06:02). "The Bucs love him. He's a good player. He's perfect for their culture. He fits he's a great slot receiver. And I think the other thing that helped him is New England, Josh McDaniels being there, he's, I'm sure, had a million conversations with Tom Brady about how awesome Chris Godwin is, right? Anybody you talk to, as far as the Bucs says, Tom Brady loved Chris Godwin."

This theory presumes Brady's advocacy of Godwin to McDaniels had a ripple effect to pique the interest of New England. This might have led Tampa Bay to make a swift move to hold on to their playmaking receiver.

Chris Godwin shares his reason for staying

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

According to USA Today's Jarrett Bell on Wednesday, the New England Patriots offered Chris Godwin around $20 million more than what Tampa Bay was offering. Nevertheless, the receiver was seeking stability rather than a greater salary.

"I think for me, really, it is trying to be true to myself," Godwin said, via USA Today. "I've never been someone who has made decisions solely based off of money. I can't do that right now. It wouldn't feel right."

Godwin's deal with Tampa Bay has $44 million guaranteed, which is considered big for a player who experienced his second big injury in four years. He dislocated his ankle, which caused him to be limited to seven games in 2024 but he still managed 50 receptions for 576 yards and five scores.

In another interview with NFL Network's Sara Walsh on Tuesday, Godwin admitted how close he was to signing with New England.

"To be honest, I feel like we were really close," Godwin said.

Staying put means Godwin can continue to team up with Mike Evans, building what many consider one of the NFL's most effective receiver tandems. They are fifth all-time in receiving yards and sixth in touchdowns by a WR duo.

