Tom Brady cops custom Audemars Piguet worth over $300,000 dedicated to 7 Super Bowl rings

Tom Brady's recent Netflix roast has attracted plenty of headlines at a time when there aren't many. The former NFL quarterback, widely known as the greatest of all-time and who's currently waiting for his 10-year deal with FOX to start, took part in a roast with many former teammates waiting to burn him.

As it's happening recently, Brady was spotted with a special watch on his wrist. This time, it was a 1-of-1 created specially for him by Audemars Piguet: a Royal Oak Tourbillion with a baguette diamond bezel and a Salmon dial spelling out his name, along with the Roman numeral VII - for his seven Super Bowl rings.

This is not the first time the former quarterback has worn an Audemars Pidget for a fancy occasion. Earlier this year, Brady also shone a $150,000 watch from them. One can't deny that, while expensive, the watches are beautiful.

When sitting next to Mark Davis - as his plan to buy the Las Vegas Raiders is still waiting for the green light from the NFL to move forward -, he was spotted with a stylish Patek Philippe Nautilus availed at $108,820. He had a fantastic run of incredible watches, such as a vintage Rolex Daytona or a six-figure Richard Miles.

What is Tom Brady doing now?

Tom Brady is also set to become an analyst for FOX for NFL games, with a 10-year, $375 million deal kicking in September. He will provide analysis in a way that has never been seen in broadcasts before, and the expectation is that he'll even surpass what Tony Romo did in 2017.

Now retired from the league after more than two decades playing and with the GOAT title firmly in his hands, Tom Brady has also been involved in numerous investments in recent years.

While he was doing promotional work for FTX, the now-bankrupt crypto company, he earned $55 million for 20 hours of promotional work every year for three years. Of course, there's also his investment in sports teams, with Birmingham City and Las Vegas Aces as part of his portfolio and the Las Vegas Raiders set to join them as well.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has a net worth of around $300 million, according to the specialized website Celebrity Net Worth.

