NFL Rumors: Tom Brady could join FOX's NFL booth if Buccaneers fail to make Super Bowl 

Former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is set to commentate on Super Bowl LVII next February, but could be replaced by Tom Brady. The Super Bowl gig is now part of Olsen's and Burkhardt's schedule, after being vacated earlier this offseason when ESPN poached Joe Buck and Troy Aikman for its main "Monday Night Football" broadcast.

Brady signed a lucrative, 10-year $375 million deal to join Fox Sports once his NFL career is over. He will work alongside Kevin Burkhardt when he joins the Fox Sports broadcasting team.

Tom Brady joining Fox Sports as lead NFL analyst after he retires! Lachlan Murdoch breaks news on Fox earnings call.

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are eliminated from the playoffs and their quarterback decides to retire, he could potentially call the Super Bowl for his first assignment. This would kick Olsen out of the booth, as Brady would be set to replace him.

Tom Brady could be playing in Super Bowl LVII

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay fans will be hoping that Brady won't be in the booth for Super Bowl LVII. He originally retired following the 2022 season, so time is definitely running out on his incredible career. The Buccaneers' season concluded with a divisional round playoff loss to future Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams.

As we know, Brady changed his mind. Realizing his place was on the field and not in the stands, he made the decision to unretire. He is now joining the Buccaneers for his third season in Florida and for his 23rd in the league.

These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG

In his first season with the Buccaneers in 2020, he led them to the Super Bowl. They defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, giving Tampa Bay their second Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

Last season, Tampa Bay won the NFC South after finishing with a 13-4 record. The legendary quarterback displayed no signs of slowing down as he threw for an incredible 5,316 yards, 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. This brought his career numbers to a mighty 80,463 yards, 600 touchdowns and 195 interceptions.

Aside from his intimidating statistics, the 44-year-old also has the most Super Bowl victories by any player in NFL history. He currently has seven, but if he can lead them to another Super Bowl victory, which is this season's ambition, it would be his eighth. If he can pull off that achievement, there really can be no doubt as to who is the greatest of all time.

