"Tom Brady was crushed" - Michael Lewis delves into Sam Bankman-Fried's $8,000,000,000 FTX downfall involving NFL legend and Gisele Bundchen

As FTX collapsed, celebrities like Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and Stephen Curry found themselves in the middle of a scandal. Billions were lost, as Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested after federal charges.

In his new book, "Going Infinite," on the matter, author Michael Lewis went into detail about Bankman-Fried's process, and how the collapse affected Brady.

According to Lewis, the NFL legend was "crushed" over the series of events, extremely upset over the outcome. While they got around well earlier, Bankman-Fried and FTX's downfall permanently altered Brady's relationship with Bundchen.

"Brady was, I think, crushed," Lewis said on "60 Minutes." "And I think as time has gone by, and he's ceased to get a really good explanation about what's happened, I think he's just like, "He tricked me. I'm angry. I don't wanna have anything to do with it anymore".

Furthermore, Brady was paid $55 million for a week's work for three years.

According to Lewis, Brady apparently 'adored' Bankman-Fried, considering him to be an "interesting person." The entrepreneur, of course, liked Brady back.

"And Sam wasn't, like, a big sports person," Lewis said, "so it was funny to watch that interaction. It was like, 'These two people actually get along.' It's like the class nerd and the quarterback."

Along with Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele Bundchen also felt "blindsided"

Tom Brady wasn't the only celebrity affected by the eight-billion-dollar venture falling.

Apart from the seven-time Super Bowl champion, Bundchen and Curry, FTX also worked with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Gisele Bundchen addressed the FTX fall:

“I was blindsided. I’m no different than everyone else that trusted the hype. It’s just ... terrible. I’m so sorry for all of us that this happened, and I just pray that justice gets made. ... (FTX was) a sound and great thing based on what my financial advisers told me."