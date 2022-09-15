Tom Brady's decision to continue playing is testing Gisele Bundchen and family's patience - Reports

There's no doubt that Tom Brady has the will to be the most successful player in history. He has likely already accomplished this. Brady's 23-year NFL career is a testament to his determination, and that doesn't even count how good he has been every season. Players cannot achieve what Brady has without an intense desire to win it all over and over again.

His will has kept him coming back to the NFL, despite being older than most players would dream of competing at. Brady briefly retired this offseason, but returned after 40 days. Clearly, he couldn't give up football just yet.

The decision has reportedly become a point of contention between him and his wife, who are reportedly currently living separately. Gisele Bundchen is rumored to be frustrated with Brady's decision to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The future Hall of Famer has been married for 13 years. A source spoke to PEOPLE magazine regarding this ever-worrying situation. They believe that Brady has the desire to be a great husband and father, but that his desire to play football gets in the way:

"Tom is a great guy, everyone thinks so, including Gisele. He doesn't mean to be so preoccupied. He wants to be a good husband and father; he still gets excited when talking about Gisele and the kids. Football is such a big draw to him. Something's got to give, and it has always been his family. They have to be so patient for him. Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him."

His family reportedly want him to be the husband and father they know he can be. He is expected by many to retire at the end of the current season, which may be the best thing for him.

Why Tom Brady is probably retiring after this season

As mentioned, Tom Brady's home life is a large reason he might be feeling a pull away from the NFL. It's probably a large part of why he retired in the first place. However, this isn't the only factor in such a decision.

Brady is now 45 years old. This is an incredible age for a starting quarterback in such a demanding sport. The NFL is extremely physical and the rigors and hits sustained have taken a toll over the years. Brady can't afford to take too many hits, he's in fantastic condition, but every sack is a risk.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman 45-year old Tom Brady to Julio Jones: "I don't have that young arm like I used to."



Tom Brady also signed a 10-year deal with FOX Sports worth $375 million to be an analyst. He already has his future planned out. With this in mind, it would be strange indeed to see him suiting up when the 2023 season comes around.

