"Tom Brady is a demi-god" - NFL fan showcases how QB has the Midas touch and turns cities he lives in into championship havens

It's no secret to NFL fans everywhere that Tom Brady is the most accomplished quarterback to ever live. He alone has more Super Bowl titles than every other franchise: New England has six, Pittsburgh has six, Dallas has five, as does San Francisco. Brady has seven.

That alone is reason enough for NFL fans everywhere to want Brady to sign with their team. After signing with Tampa Bay, they won the Super Bowl, proving that every team he touches turns to gold.

However, there might be other reasons to want Tom Brady to go to a certain team. Most NFL fans will also support the other sports teams in that area. New England Patriots fans often double as Boston Celtics fans and so on and so forth.

Tom Brady, wherever he goes, brings championships, but they aren't exclusive to the NFL roster he resides on, as one Twitter user discovered. You can look at the graphic below and understand the amazing overlap between Brady's hometowns and title victories for teams in that area.

Tom Brady's championship NFL life

From 1977 to 1994, Brady resided in San Francisco. During that time, the San Francisco 49ers won their five championships. The Oakland Athletics also won a World Series during that time.

From 1995 to 2001, Brady lived in Michigan. The Detroit Red Wings won a conference championship the first year he was in the city. The next two years, they won the Stanley Cup.

In 1998, Michigan won a national championship. Eventually, Brady would be drafted by the Patriots and move to the area. From 2001 to 2018, Boston-based teams had incredible success.

Obviously, the Patriots won six Super Bowls, as well as going 16-0 in the regular season once. The Boston Red Sox won four World Series during that span. The Celtics and Boston Bruins each won a title too.

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

After his breakup with the Patriots, Brady flew south and landed in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, but during his tenure there, the Tampa Bay Lightning also won two Stanley Cups in a row, nearly taking home a third this year.

Though they didn't win, the Tampa Bay Rays had a World Series appearance while Brady was in town. One Twitter user pointed out that another Tampa team made their championship game, too.

Matt Holden @JaedenStormes @TheSamerAli You missed one in Tampa. The Super Bowl year, we had a minor team, I think soccer maybe? that got to the championship and then they canceled the league. @TheSamerAli You missed one in Tampa. The Super Bowl year, we had a minor team, I think soccer maybe? that got to the championship and then they canceled the league.

Brady retired briefly before returning to play, allowing all Tampa Bay-based teams to breathe a sigh of relief. At some point, Brady will retire and move on from Tampa, perhaps moving back to the New England area, the Michigan area, or even to San Francisco.

Teams in those areas should hope he decides to retire in near future.

