"Got some treatment done" - Tom Brady reveals details of his injury scare during loss to Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Tom Brady suffered an injury during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.The injury could have been much more serious than it ultimately was. With around five minutes left in the first half, Brady suffered a hit and landed on his shoulder, leaving him in pain. He didn't exit the game, but the Buccaneers were monitoring his shoulder.

On the latest episode of Let's Go! podcast, Brady talked about the injury. Here's what he said:

"My shoulders doing okay, you know, just some bumps and bruises. And I kind of took a hit there on it. Got some treatment today got it a little bit last night. So I'm sure I'll be fine. And the thank God for Alex has always taken good care of me. And he's put together and helped me through a lot of bumps and bruises over the years."

Brady continued:

"So this week will be very similar to a lot of the other ones just getting on the man getting back to practice and trying to improve and be ready to go for next week."

The Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and Brady is expected to start. While the quarterback may have avoided a serious injury, there is some cause for concern for Buccaneers fans. Brady has been hit quite a lot this season already, and at 45 years old, Tampa Bay really need to do a better job protecting their quarterback. Brady has been hit nine times while passing and sacked seven times this campaign.

Tom Brady's injury history

Tom Brady is currently playing in his 23rd NFL season. For the amount of time he's been in the league, he's been pretty lucky with the lack of injuries he's suffered. Brady played between 2000-2007 without suffering an injury. However, in Week 1 of 2008, Brady suffered the worst injury of his career with the New England Patriots as he tore his left ACL and MCL. He had surgery and missed the rest of the season.

Two years later, he had a Pedal Foot Fracture and he had surgery in January 2011. He's had other complications and injuries such as a calf strain, ankle sprain, hand laceration, and had surgery on his MCL in the 2021 off-season.

Tom Brady has been quite lucky throughout his career and thankfully escaped another injury scare on Sunday. Going forward, the Buccaneers will need to be careful with their legendary quarterback.

