  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tom Brady
  • Tom Brady drops 2-emoji reaction as Fox broadcaster lands in Philly for NFC championship game

Tom Brady drops 2-emoji reaction as Fox broadcaster lands in Philly for NFC championship game

By Orlando Silva
Modified Jan 24, 2025 19:07 GMT
Tom Brady drops 2-emoji reaction as Fox broadcaster lands in Philly for NFC championship game (Image credit: Imagn)
Tom Brady drops 2-emoji reaction as Fox broadcaster lands in Philly for NFC championship game (Image credit: Imagn)

Tom Brady is set to commentate on the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders NFC championship game on Sunday and has already touched down in Philadelphia. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will be in the booth with Kevin Burkhardt, the play-by-play announcer, for FOX broadcast.

Upon his arrival, Brady took to Instagram to share a story and show how cold it was in the City of Brotherly Love. The retired quarterback added two emojis to a spectacular shot of the city.

Tom Brady&#039;s Instagram story
Tom Brady's Instagram story

Last week, Brady was in Ford Field to watch the Lions host the Commanders. The difference between that game and Sunday's was that Ford Field is a domed stadium, which didn't allow snow to affect the game.

also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As for the Eagles vs. Rams duel, snow arrived in the first quarter and never left, making the game more dramatic than it was. In the end, the Commanders upset the Lions to advance to the NFC championship game led by a rookie quarterback who seemingly won Brady over after his impressive performance.

The Eagles, on the other hand, took care of the Rams thanks to yet another impressive performance from Saquon Barkley, who ran for over 200 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

These two teams clashed twice in the regular season and everything suggests we're about to watch another high-flying matchup.

Tom Brady's Raiders have found a new head coach

It seems like before heading to Philadelphia, Tom Brady helped the Las Vegas Raiders, the team he's a minority owner of, find their new head coach. A year removed from his departure from the Seattle Seahawks, Pete Carroll reportedly agreed to join the Raiders on a three-year deal, per insider Adam Schefter.

It was reported that Brady would have a big voice in the team's decisions once he joined the board, but it's unclear how much he pushed to get Carroll to Allegiant Stadium. Other coaches like Deion Sanders, Steve Spagnuolo, Todd Monken, Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn were interviewed during this process. Ultimately, they found their guy in somebody who Brady faced and beat in the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.

Carroll coached the Seahawks from 2010 through 2023 before "evolving" to an advisor role, leaving the door open to Mike Macdonald to take over the team. He won Super Bowl XLVIII and lost the following edition to Brady.

Now, after firing Antonio Pierce, the 73-year-old Pete Carroll is their coach, but the job is just starting for Brady and the rest of the front office.

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी