Tom Brady drops $250,000 buying LeBron James' ultra-rare rookie card at Fanatics Fest

NFL legend Tom Brady had a lot of fun at the Fanatics Fest this year. From breaking a Lombardi Trophy with Rob Gronkowski to participating in various activities with the fans, the GOAT did it all. However, the highlight of the night will probably include the veteran quarterback, a LeBron James rookie card, and a teacher from Pennsylvania.

The Fanatics Fest held a competition featuring 50 athletes and 50 fans competing in a variety of events from top sports like NFL, NHL, NBA, WWE, MLB, etc. Brady won the competition with a score of 339.1.

The second place went to UFC star Justin Gaethje, and third was Matt Dennish, the aforementioned teacher from Pennsylvania. Dennish finished the competition with a total score of 326 and beat top athletes like LA Clippers' James Harden and NFL legend Eli Manning.

Dennish won a LeBron James rookie card worth $250,000. However, Brady really wanted the said card and made Dennish an offer he couldn't refuse.

"I’d like to offer Matt $250,000 for that card … in cash right now," Brady said.

Dennish accepted the offer.

"I didn’t know exactly what to do with a card of that value, so he made my job a little bit easier just talking it off my hands, so, I appreciate that," Dennish told NBC.

Tom Brady broke a Super Bowl trophy with Rob Gronkowski at the Fanatics Fest 2025

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski played 11 seasons together in the NFL. The duo won four Super Bowl titles together. They stole the show at the Fanatics Fest this year with their classic crazy antics.

To start things off, Brady was asked to identify his former TE in a room full of people dressed up as Gronk. However, the GOAT failed to do so. Later, the former New England Patriots players decided to play catch. But they did not use a football.

Brady tossed a Lombardi Trophy towards Gronk. While the latter caught the silverware, it broke in two. This resulted in a hilarious moment for the people in attendance.

