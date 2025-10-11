Tom Brady drops 5-word honest assessment of LV Aces winning 3rd WNBA championship by sweeping Phoenix Mercury

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Phoenix Mercury 97-86 in Game 4 on Friday night, sweeping the Mercury in the league's first best-of-seven Finals to win their third championship in four years.
Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who built a winning dynasty with the New England Patriots, lauded the WNBA franchise for doing the same after their success on Friday.
Brady shared an Instagram story to share his assessment, captioning it with five words:
"What a TEAM, World Champions."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The legendary quarterback won seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards. Brady, who won several illustrious personal accolades during his glittering career, reflected on four-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson's performance with a one-word reaction:
"Aura," Brady wrote as Wilson was named the WNBA Finals MVP.
Wilson was also named the regular-season MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and the Finals MVP, the first player in WNBA history to win all three accolades in the same season. Wilson averaged 28.5 points and 11.6 rebounds in the series as the Mercury had no answers to her exploits.
Skip Bayless calls out Tom Brady for his broadcasting role
Tom Brady signed a blockbuster $375 million deal with Fox Sports, transitioning into a broadcasting role after calling time on his remarkable NFL career. However, not everyone is a fan of Brady's new role as Skip Bayless slammed Brady for calling skills on his podcast this week.
"The more I listen to Brady as a broadcaster, the worse he gets,” Bayless said on a recent episode of his podcast. “And I’ve never seen a time when a network felt compelled to actually advertise the commentator during the game he’s commentating on.”
Bayless pointed to Brady's role as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders that has seemingly forbidden him from criticizing plays, referees, coaches or players.
"Tom never tells me anything that I say, ‘Oh, I didn’t think of that.’ Tony Romo, always. Tony Romo takes stands,” Bayless said. “Tom can’t say anything bad. You cannot, as an owner, criticize anything on the football field. Not referees, not players, not coaches, cannot criticize. So, it just vanillas you out. Tony takes stands constantly; the other day, he just took stand after stand."
Brady is set to call his sixth game of the season when the Baltimore Ravens (1-4) take on the Los Angeles Rams (3-2) on Sunday.
"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension