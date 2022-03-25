"Football is f***ing hard" - Tom Brady drops F-bomb in bizarre movie advice to actor Michael Chiklis

Tom Brady is a legend in the game of football, so it makes sense that anyone and everyone would contact him for advice when it comes to the sport. That was the case for actor Michael Chiklis, who sought the legend's advice for a role.

Chiklis recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and explained how he asked Brady for advice about his role in the film, The Senior, where he plays a 59-year-old college football player in a true story.

The advice from Brady was not too helpful:

“I texted Tom and I’m like, ‘Tom, you’re no longer the oldest guy on the field. You gotta help me out.’ He gave me nothing! You know what he gave me? ‘Football is f***ing hard.’”

While Chiklis seemed confused by the advice, it's not like the quarterback was lying to him. Football is, indeed, very hard.

Tom Brady offers actor Michael Chiklis some obscure advice for a serious role

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The role in the discussion here focuses on Chiklis portraying Mike Flynt, a 59-year-old who discovered he had a year of eligibility remaining. This sounds like a ridiculous concept, yet one that can inspire others to seek a do-over in life.

The funny thing here is that Brady is 44 years old and will turn 45 before the 2022 season. So he sure knows a thing or two about playing at an age much older than his counterparts. The difference is that he is not playing on a second chance or because of a technicality. Instead, it is because he is arguably the greatest player in the sport's history.

Stephen Colbert @StephenAtHome Tom Brady got one taste of what it's like to help kids with math homework and decided to return to being tackled by the largest men in the world. Tom Brady got one taste of what it's like to help kids with math homework and decided to return to being tackled by the largest men in the world.

So it may be tough for him to give Chiklis proper advice on the role. The man known as the GOAT is back for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fully expecting to compete for a Super Bowl. That is because of his natural abilities and the way he takes care of his body. Others trying to replicate that are simply out of luck.

Edited by Piyush Bisht