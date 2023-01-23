Tom Brady drops F-bomb in passive-aggressive response to questions about his NFL future

Tom Brady is fed up with questions about his future.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar's time with the franchise is nearing its conclusion and speculation about his future in the NFL has been a huge talking point since the team's 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wildcard round of the playoffs.

Brady is reportedly undecided whether he wants to extend his playing career and join a new team or retire for a second time in the span of a year. During his weekly appearance on the Let's Go podcast on Monday, he addressed speculation about his future with a passive-aggressive response, telling host Jim Gray:

“If I knew what I was going to f**king do I would’ve already f**king done it. I’m taking it a day at a time.''

Brady said he's spending time with his kids and doing things that he couldn't do during the season.

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD

Brady says he has been spending time with his kids and doing all the things he "put in the drawer," during the season. He said there's no "soft landing," for the end of an NFL season.

