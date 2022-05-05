"I’ll stick to driving on the track" - Lewis Hamilton shares his golfing experience with Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Lewis Hamilton have something in common: they are both seven-time world champions in their respective sports. The duo recently teamed up on the golf course as part of The Big Pilot golf challenge hosted by IWC at the 18-hole Miami Beach Golf Club.

Hamilton, a seven-time Formula 1 world champion, is currently in Miami ahead of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix on May 8. He took time away from his busy schedule to participate as Brady's golf partner at the event, organized to raise money for underprivileged children in Miami.

After one of his shots went wayward, the 37-year old, who is currently in his 16th year in F1, could be heard saying:

"Yeah, I'll stick to driving on the track."

Amine💚 @Amine_snaky @MercedesAMGF1 @IWC @LewisHamilton :

"I will stick to driving on the track"

LMAO 🤣 "I will stick to driving on the track"LMAO 🤣 @MercedesAMGF1 @IWC @LewisHamilton :"I will stick to driving on the track"LMAO 🤣 https://t.co/o6BOwbPntU

Hamilton claimed he hadn't played golf in three years but was still in good spirits as he competed in Brady's longest-drive and closest-to-the-pin challenge. They took on former NFL running back and Super Bowl XVIII champion Marcus Allen and CEO of non-profit Dibia DREAM Brandon Okpalobi.

While discussing his golfing abilities, Hamilton likened his putting to Tiger Woods. He said:

"I would like to say I'm a little bit like Tiger with the putting. I was always so far away from the pin so I was always having to do the long putts."

Hamilton also discussed his excitement for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend and currently finds himself in the seventh position in the drivers' championship after a slow start with Mercedes this season. He said:

"It's our first time here in Miami and the anticipation for the event has skyrocketed. There are a few nerves because there's going to be so many people here, it's a new circuit but there's so much excitement."

Hamilton will be looking to put in a strong performance in Miami to begin climbing towards the top of the drivers' championship and a potential record-setting eighth F1 world title.

Tom Brady to perform in new venue in 2022 NFL season as schedule for International Series announced

In November, Brady will be taking his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, where they will play against the Seattle Seahawks as part of the NFL's International Series.

The Week 10 matchup, the first-ever regular-season game played in Germany, could also mean another record for Brady. He will become the first player to win in four different countries after earning victories in the United States, England, and Mexico.

Edited by Piyush Bisht