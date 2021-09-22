Tom Brady wants part of $50 million salary to be paid in cryptocurrency 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is just the latest athlete to signal an interest in having part of his NFL salary paid in cryptocurrency.

Brady was speaking with Jim Gray on the Let’s Go Sirius XM podcast about how he would love to have some of his NFL salary paid in cryptocurrency.

Brady was asked by Gray if he thought that other NFL players would be slowly making requests to have some of their salaries paid in crypto.

"I think a few players have requested that," Brady said.

"I'd love to request that to get paid in some crypto and, you know, to get paid in some Bitcoin or Ethereum or Solana tokens. I think it's an amazing thing that's happening in the world with the way the world is becoming more digital. And these digital currencies, along with a lot of, if you look how the way the world is going, with all these different digital mediums and how they're impacting currencies."

The seven-time Super Bowl champ then followed up by stating he can definitely see a world where players are going to be "paid in cryptocurrency in the future."

Tom Brady could join select group of athletes

Brady’s comments follow after other sports stars have already dipped their toes into the cryptocurrency market. Spence Dinwiddie of the Washington Wizards and Russell Okung, an offensive tackle who is currently a free agent, already have some of their salaries paid in crypto. Not too long ago, the 44-year-old quarterback signed a sponsorship deal with crypto company FTX.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet An NFL first: #Panthers OT Russell Okung will receive half of his $13M in salary in Bitcoin. As part of a partnership with @in_strike and thanks to creative payroll solutions from the #Panthers , @russellokung will fulfill the goal he set when he tweeted “Pay me in Bitcoin!” An NFL first: #Panthers OT Russell Okung will receive half of his $13M in salary in Bitcoin. As part of a partnership with @in_strike and thanks to creative payroll solutions from the #Panthers, @russellokung will fulfill the goal he set when he tweeted “Pay me in Bitcoin!”

In 2017, Dinwiddie bought into cryptocurrency Bitcoin and has been seriously involved in crypto ever since. For Okung, in 2020 NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport stated he received half of his NFL salary which at that point was $13 million in Bitcoin.

So with a few high-profile athletes already invested in having some of their salaries in cryptocurrency, it seems that the NFL’s greatest ever player could be about to join the list. If Brady does in fact do it, then surely a host of fellow athletes will follow suit.

Brady and the Bucs are off to a 2-0 start in their Super Bowl defense and face the LA Rams up next as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Edited by Shivam Damohe