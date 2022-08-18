"Tom Brady is the greatest QB of all time, you are not the greatest of all time, see the difference?" - NFL fans call out Antonio Brown for his recent criticism of TB12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is taking several days off from the team's practice sessions for personal reasons. According to the team, the break was planned before camp started. But the lack of clarity surrounding his hiatus has left fans speculating whether it could be due to familial reasons.
However, the quarterback's former Buccaneers teammate Antonio Brown expressed via Twitter that Brady is "manipulating the game" to receive special treatment.
Brown wrote:
"Tom brady manipulate the game gets 14 days go home get his mind rt lol... Now u see the difference... Put that S**t on."
Caution: Tweet contains use of strong language
Antonio Brown, who last appeared in the NFL months ago against the New York Jets when he removed his equipment and uniform, threw it into the stands, and stormed out of the building, is now facing backlash from fans for his tweet about Brady.
A couple of fans pointed out the difference between the quarterback and the wide receiver, while others reminded Brown of the time Brady had gone out of his way to help him.
One fan attributed Brown's bitterness to the fact that he was unemployed during such a busy time of the year.
Brown also went off against Brady's trainer Alex Guerrero. The free agent wide receiver claims the trainer charged him $100k without providing full service pertaining to that payment.
Brady is expected to return to training camp after the Bucs' second preseason game against the Titans on August 21.
Tom Brady's absence from training camp down to family emergency?
Brady is set to miss practice sessions for personal reasons until at least August 21, when the Buccaneers face the Tennessee Titans in their second preseason game.
Fans are now speculating whether Brady's leave could be attributed to a family emergency. His mother had cancer, and his father also faced a serious battle with COVID.
Until Brady returns, backups Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask will handle the offensive duties. The team had planned for Brady's absence before training camp started. Hence, the backups were given more reps in practice to get familiarized with the playbook and develop chemistry with the team.
Brady and the Bucs will aim to play in the SuperBowl again after missing out last year. They added notable wide-receiver Julio Jones to bolster their attack after losing Rob Gronkowski to retirement and center Ryan Jensen to injury.