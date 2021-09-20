'Tom Brady is faster than he's ever been before': Tim Tebow believes TB12 will dominate the NFL for years

Tom Brady and his stunning performances are leaving NFL fans and analysts drooling. The legendary quarterback sizzled against the Atlanta Falcons as he backed up his opening night performance against the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady ruthlessly dissected the Falcons as he threw for five touchdowns and more than 250 yards. The veteran, now in his 22nd season in the NFL, is showing no signs of decline.

If anything, Brady has been aging like fine wine, which is why experts and former players are lining up to lavish praise on him. Former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow waded in to add his opinion on Brady.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Now Brady has only five touchdown passes. Now Brady has only five touchdown passes.

Tim Tebow left in awe of Tom Brady

Tebow spoke effusively about Brady on his TV show this week. Tebow spent one training camp with Brady and the Patriots in 2013 and got an up-close look at how great Brady is and how he leaves nothing to chance in his preparation.

"I think he’s got a lot more battles that he’s gonna be able to win. Listen, because of the rule changes, and because of how good his offensive line and his receivers are around him, and his therapy, that’s a really big point that I think gets overlooked."

Tebow continued to shower Brady with praise, particularly regarding his lifestyle changes, training methods, and dedication to playing at a high level. Furthermore, Tebow believes Brady is throwing better and moving faster at 44 years of age.

"Is he gonna play until 50? I don’t know, but at this pace, with the way he’s getting hit and the way he’s playing, and his arm looks as strong as ever, And he’s faster. I actually talked to Alex Guerrero, his trainer: Tommy B is faster than he’s ever been before. So, at this pace, I think he can play another three, four years, especially with how good the Bucs are. But the question is: Does he want to?”

The rules of mere mortals don't seem to apply to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar. He is marching to his beat, and no one has matched him so far.

Also Read

Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats



🔸 Completion Probability: 26.7%



Godwin leads the NFL with 5 TD receptions after going in motion since 2020.



#ATLvsTB | #GoBucs Tom Brady & Chris Godwin (12-yard TD)🔸 Completion Probability: 26.7%Godwin leads the NFL with 5 TD receptions after going in motion since 2020. Tom Brady & Chris Godwin (12-yard TD)



🔸 Completion Probability: 26.7%



Godwin leads the NFL with 5 TD receptions after going in motion since 2020.



#ATLvsTB | #GoBucs https://t.co/6VW75QHMDZ

Brady's doing everything in his power to extend his career and still play at an elite level. It will be a long time before someone exercises such dominance over the NFL for such a long period of time.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha