Tom Brady feels 'left out' after not featuring on Drake's new album Certified Lover Boy 

Tom Brady saw all the hum around rap star Drake's newest album drummed up and couldn't resist slipping in on the action.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has swiftly become one of the funniest accounts on Twitter. Let's be honest we never expected the 44-year-old to always be on point with a plethora of memes and jokes. Twitter works hard, but Brady's social media crew works harder.

Now, Brady will make his presence known when there is an opportunity to make a joke on the internet. Ever since the quarterback joined social media, he's quickly become a fan favorite.

From the Aaron Rodgers roast before their golf match, to offering Leo Messi help with photoshop, Brady's Twitter account shouldn't even be free.

Unsurprisingly, Brady wouldn't let the frenzy surrounding the rapper's new Certified Lover Boy album pass by him.

When Brady saw the billboard memes trending, he congratulated Drake, but couldn't help but slip in his grievances about being left out.

Feel kind of left out to be honest 😂 Congrats bro! @Drake 🐐 pic.twitter.com/yBiotfoSib — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 3, 2021

Fans of rap music have a treat of two star artists releasing new music this week, with Drake and Kanye West dropping their much-anticipated albums. The two musicians, rivals and, in a way, even enemies, both marketed their albums in unprecedented ways.

Kanye increased anticipation for his album "Donda" through a succession of postponed release dates and listening parties; Drake chose a more conventional route and went with billboards.

Billboards — not the magazine, but actual brick-and-mortar advertising billboards — are a fun way for artists to advertise their music, especially when the billboards will end up all over social media within an hour anyway.

Drake put up several billboards around the country throughout the summer that exposed the many artists who are featured on his new album. This move earned tons of attention on social media and immediately turned into a massive gag online.

It seemed like almost everyone was on Twitter making their imitation billboards, and it even got to the point where corporations joined in on the fun to get some quick publicity.

Drake established that "the GOAT" would be on the album on the billboard in New York. Now to us football fans, the GOAT refers to Brady; the quarterback can take that as his consolation prize --although Drake was referring to Jay- Z.

Drake confirming Certified Lover Boy features on billboards in different cities 👀 pic.twitter.com/UTPO91LkCc — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 2, 2021

Drake used billboards to let us know all of the features that were coming on his album. Brady's social media team used a fake billboard to tell us he wasn't one of them. Perfect Symmetry.

Edited by Samuel Green