“You’re not going to be able to take them out of sports, that's just not the reality” – Tom Brady on the fence in Tua concussion debate as NFL mulls protocol changes

Tom Brady is the latest NFL player to chime in on the concussion debate sparked by the recent injury to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa was transported to a hospital with what was likely his second concussion in just a few days, leaving many wondering how he was allowed to play and how the NFL could cut down on concussions.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who's never been reported to have a concussion, believes they're a part of the sport.

"I think concussions are a part of contact sports," he was quoted as saying on the Let's Go podcast, according to Fox News. "I watch boxing and I watch UFC. People are knocked out quite a bit. That’s part of playing these very physical sports.

"I think when you’re an athlete that chooses to do that you gotta understand that’s part of it, just like you can injure other parts of your body as well."

Brady's health has been marvelous across his 23-year career and he believes there are things players can do to make sure they can deal with injuries, even concussions:

"My view has always been an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. To do your best to really try to be proactive with your health and to make sure that when you do get injured you can recover as quickly as possible and get your body in the best position possible to give it the best nutrients as possible to deal with whatever trauma you come into contact with."

Brady also believes that the NFL won't be able to remove concussions from the sport unless they want to dramatically change it and lose their entire audience:

"Because you’re not going to be able to take them out of sports, that's just not the reality. If you want to play two-hand touch football, there’s not gonna be a lot of people that tune in."

It is being reported that the NFL is mulling a change to its concussion protocols in the wake of this Tagovailoa debacle.

Can the NFL remove concussions from the game?

Brady is right, the NFL won't be able to remove head injuries from the game. The sport is predicated on half of the players on the field trying to take down the other half and that always involves serious contact.

People tune in to watch that serious contact and the NFL knows that. They have at least attempted to limit concussions, but it hasn't been enough.

A change in protocol, or at least some assurance that teams are going to strictly adhere to the protocols in place, is needed.

Players like Tagovailoa are not treated with safety in mind, and that has to change or players will end up in terrible health or walk away from the game.

