Tom Brady misses training ahead of Falcons tie due to apparent shoulder injury suffered during SNF game against Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady did not participate in practice today. He has finger and shoulder injuries that he sustained in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brady took a host of hits on Sunday night with one from Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed that seemed to rattle him. After the hit, Brady could be seen holding onto his right shoulder as if something wasn't quite right. Watch below.

Rick Stroud is a Buccaneers beat writer for The Tampa Bay Times. He posted an injury report from Tampa Bay that had the legendary quarterback at the top of the list.

Now, before Buccaneers fans lose their minds, Tom Brady was seen at practice today on the sidelines. He was making short throws with his dinged shoulder. It is thought that he was held out as a precaution and it is also worth mentioning that he has Wednesday's off for the entire season. Nevertheless, it is still not good for a 45-year-old to be dealing with injuries that directly involve him throwing the football. Especially one that hampers his ability to grip a football too.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in troubled waters

The Buccaneers have looked like a shell of the team they were over the last two seasons and this was evident against the Chiefs. Kansas City hung 41 points on the much-vaunted Buccaneers defense while Tampa Bay's offense struggled, much as they have all year.

The Buccaneers fell behind so quickly that running back Leonard Fournette only carried the football three times. Tom Brady threw the football 52 times. Sitting at 2-2 isn't the worst thing for Tampa Bay, but the manner in which they have played this season is a cause for concern. Adding injuries to a 45-year-old Brady makes the Buccaneers' season seem delicately poised.

Tampa Bay will welcome the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 of the NFL season. This is the perfect chance for them to strut themselves against what many would call a lesser team. While the Buccaneers will be favorites for this game, they do need to be careful to avoid complacency.

We will see if Tampa Bay can push on and silence their doubters in the coming weeks.

