Tom Brady fires warning to teammates after Week 1 win over Dallas Cowboys

Does it say more about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' strength in depth or the Dallas Cowboys' lack thereof when Tom Brady doesn't have to break a sweat to tame the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1? Bear in mind, Brady wasn't even present for all of the Bucs' practice sessions during training camp.

Either way, considering the Cowboys were hosting the Buccaneers at the AT&T Stadium with a reported attendance of 97,797, "America's Team" took a hell of a beating to open the season.

A prime-time 19-3 win over the Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, meant that the Bucs held Dallas to its worst score in a Week 1 game in 33 years. Yikes.

Brady didn't even have a classic Tom Brady game in the season opener, and the Bucs still ran away winners. The Bucs quarterback, however, refused to get carried away after getting the win, warning his teammates to buck up ahead of Week 2.

During an appearance on SiriusXM this week, Brady said:

"I know we didn't necessarily play our best, but to go on the road in Week 1 against a really quality opponent and play a really solid game was a good way to start. So good to get that one out of the way and kind of under our belt and have quite a few changes from our team this year."

Brady, however, wasn't quite satisfied with the outcome.

"A lot of new players, just like every team, and a lot of new challenges. This is a marathon of a season. I say that all the time and feels good. It feels good to win Week 1. But it's a marathon, not a sprint. And we have a lot to improve on."

Tom Brady, Bucs ease to Week 1 win despite red zone woes

Over the weekend, it was less a case of the mighty Tom Brady laying waste to the AT&T Stadium than the Cowboys just not turning up.

In fact, Tom Brady threw for just 212 yards, with the Bucs instead relying on defense and the running game to see them through. Leonard Fournette was the man of the hour in a Bucs uniform, racking up 127 rushing yards (his highest total in Tampa Bay) to go with a contentious block on Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Parsons, of course, didn't take too kindly to that play:

"Now go watch the tape! And see what happened [sic] when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight pus**y !! Stop hyping this weak as* shit it’s football!!"

All's well that ends well, though.

Up next, the Bucs will head to New Orleans to take on the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome for a Sunday afternoon kickoff. The Bucs will look to break their three-game regular-season winless streak against the Saints in New Orleans when they take on Jameis Winston and co next weekend.

