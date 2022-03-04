"Tom Brady first, Jesus second" - Mike Florio urges Buccaneers to go all out for Tom Brady when he returns

Tom Brady openly decided to leave the New England Patriots and join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2020 season. The final result was a Super Bowl title for a franchise that had had trouble just winning the prior two decades.

Now, Brady is supposedly retired, but rumors keep popping up about a potential return. Rumors also point toward him coming back and asking for a trade, as he is still under contract with Tampa Bay for another year. That is why it was odd to see head coach Bruce Arians call such a trade "bad business" and add that it wouldn't happen.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron Bruce Arians’ price is high to trade Tom Brady if he comes out of retirement Bruce Arians’ price is high to trade Tom Brady if he comes out of retirement 😬 https://t.co/8ZbKUGQXzq

NBC Sports' Mike Florio pointed out Brady was a literal godsend to the team in 2020 and they should do anything for him at this point.

"Yeah, and maybe Brady first, Jesus second, I think would probably be the right order from the Buccaneers perspective. So we're gonna continue to watch this. You know, that's what's the weirdest thing about this offseason. We thought Aaron Rodgers most likely on the move, and it's looking like maybe he won't be. We thought Russell Wilson had a good chance of moving. We'll talk about that coming up, looking like he won't be. Tom Brady, the guy that we thought wouldn't leave the Buccaneers, first of all, and, second of all, was retiring. I think we're on Brady watch for the foreseeable future as to whether or not he will play for another team."

Florio declared the Buccaneers should be worshiping Brady first, and then Jesus for all their recent success. He, then, went on to add in his prediction where the quarterback will play in 2022, regardless of what Arians has to say about a deal not happening.

Mike Florio made a bet on where Tom Brady will play in 2022 if the Buccaneers let him go

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Florio not only thinks Brady will return, but said he is positive the GOAT will end up playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

"This year, my money continues to be on the San Francisco 49ers. I inadvertently made a bet yesterday while on the Dan Patrick Show that I'll take a pie in the face if he's not a Week 1 quarterback for the 49ers, so I have that going for me, which is nice. I just have to figure out who will get the honors of putting the pie in my face because, depending on the consistency of the pan, that could be painful."

He is so confident that he will, in fact, take a pie to the face if Brady isn't starting for the 49ers in Week 1. That is a bold claim, and the fact he's an NFL insider will have fans hyping up this possibility all offseason.

The only question is, will the Buccaneers take his advice and help the quarterback out after he gave the organization a championship?

Also Read: Tom Brady reveals he still sleeps on race car bed at his parents' home

Edited by Windy Goodloe