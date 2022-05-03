Tom Brady flexes on set of “80 For Brady”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is due to begin his 23rd season in the NFL. When the season rolls around in September, he will be 45 years old. A recent picture of the veteran quarterback has gone viral, with the quarterback flexing on the set of his upcoming film, "80 For Brady."

The seven-time Super Bowl winner posted a picture on his Instagram showing his bare arms while standing in a flexing pose. He captioned the photo, "The exact moment Tom Brady 'went Hollywood' on the 80 For Brady set." He also called out actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and offered to be his stuntman in the upcoming months.

He looks great at the age of 44 and after announcing he would return following a brief retirement period, has been working hard to make sure he is ready for September.

The movie 80 for Brady was announced in February. The quarterback is set to produce the film, which stars himself alongside Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field. It follows four senior friends who took a road trip to the 2017 Super Bowl to watch their hero, who completed one of, if not the, best comebacks in Super Bowl history. It was the year the New England Patriots overcame a fourth-quarter 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

Brady will return as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After a brief 40-day retirement, the five-time Super Bowl MVP announced that he wasn't ready to hang up his cleats and that he would return for his 23rd season. The Buccaneers welcomed him back with open arms and will be hoping to repeat their 2020 season together which saw them win the Lombardi Trophy.

He will be working with a new head coach as Bruce Arians has stepped aside and is now in the role of senior football consultant in Tampa Bay's front office. This has paved the way for Todd Bowles to take the reigns as head coach after a three-year role as defensive coordinator with the Buccaneers.

Last season, the Buccaneers finished 13-4. They were eliminated 30-27 by future champions the Los Angeles Rams in a crazy divisional round match.

The 2022 NFL Draft was recently completed and the Buccaneers added eight rookies to their roster, including edge rusher Logan Hall. As it turns out, Hall was born six days after the Patriots selected the quarterback with the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL Draft.

As the old saying goes, age is but a number, and it wouldn't be surprising if the greatest quarterback of all time was competing come the playoffs at the beginning of 2023.

