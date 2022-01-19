Tom Brady gives hilarious response to Julian Edelman’s $100K Patriots vs. Buccaneers Super Bowl bet

Julian Edelman and Tom Brady were longtime teammates, but the former took their relationship a bit further by betting on his former quarterback to play his former team in the Super Bowl. Edelman placed a huge $100,000 on a potential New England Patriots-Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup in the Super Bowl: he placed $50,000 bets each on the Patriots and the Buccaneers to win their respective conferences.

On his Let’s Go! Podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Tom Brady gave his thoughts on the matter:

“Oh my god. I know, Julian never seemed like the betting type," the Bucs quarterback said. "So 100 grand seems like a lot for him. And the thing is, that it actually explains to me because after the Pats game he called me and was asking for some signed jersey, and he was saying they were for charity, so I'm not sure what he meant by that. Now, I actually think I know.”

Tongue-in-cheek, Brady lamented that he might regret the shipment of jerseys to Edelman, who may or may not need his top-selling jerseys to cover some gambling debts.

That being said, Edelman still stands to make $175,000 in payouts on his $50,000 NFC champions bet. That will happen if the Buccaneers manage to beat the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round and also beat the winner of the Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers game to make the Super Bowl.

Up next for Tom Brady and the Bucs

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will be taking on the Rams on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is a three-point favorite over the Rams, who punched their way into the Divisional Round by beating the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round on Monday Night Football. Now that his former team is out of the playoff race, Julian Edelman can focus on rooting for his former quarterback, out of support and monetary motivation.

