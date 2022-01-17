Julian Edelman hits panic button after bet on Patriots fails 

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman made headlines last week for an interesting bet he made in regards to the upcoming Super Bowl.

Edelman bet $50,000 that his former team, the New England Patriots, would play in the Super Bowl. He also bet another $50,000 that his former teammate Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be the other team to make the big game for a grand total of $100,000.

If the prediction had come to fruition, the bet could have paid out over $500,000 in total.

On Saturday night, the possibly lucrative bet failed miserably as the New England Patriots were dominated by the Buffalo Bills 47-17. It was the worst playoff loss for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in his career.

Edelman, who was live Tweeting throughout the game, even tagged Wynnbet, who he placed the bet through and jokingly asked if he could get a refund.

A video of the three-time Super Bowl champion wide receiver calling his parents to tell him about his big bet on the Super Bowl went viral last week.

With his dad not agreeing with the decision and his mom asking for a cut of the possible winnings, Julian was pretty confident about his decision.

The former Super Bowl MVP tweeted throughout Saturday's Wild Card game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills and he seemed to believe there could be a comeback in the Patriots future.

He even went as far as posting a picture of their come from behind win against the Atlanta Falcons.

Edelman did then get worried about the fact that he placed a $50,000 bet on the Patriots, led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones and the likelihood that he would lose that money. He then joked that he wouldn't recover financially from the loss.

It was the tweet to Wynnbet asking for the refund policy that really seemed like he had accepted the fact that the Patriots hopes and dreams of making a playoff run and a trip to the Super Bowl with a rookie quarterback were over.

Julian Edelman @Edelman11 .@wynnbet whats your return policy? .@wynnbet whats your return policy?

After the conclusion of the Bills' dominating performance at home over their AFC East divisional foes, the former Patriot had one last tweet, essentially saying that he couldn't be contacted and that he is off to start a better life.

Julian Edelman @Edelman11 The user you are trying to contact is currently unavailable at this time. The user you are trying to contact is currently unavailable at this time. https://t.co/Fh63wUyuCG

While the New England Patriots season is over, the die-hard fan base has a lot to look forward to with the promising career of young quarterback Mac Jones.

As for Julian Edelman, he will be cheering on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hard in hopes of not losing yet another $50,000 bet.

