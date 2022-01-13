Watch: "That was dumb" - Julian Edelman's parents aren't too happy about his $100K bet on Buccaneers-Patriots Super Bowl matchup

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman posted a bold move he made on social media on Wednesday afternoon. Julian Edelman, who retired from the National Football League before the 2021 season, posted a video of himself sharing the news with his parents.

The former Kent State quarterback is seen in the video calling his parents and telling them that he had placed a bet on which two teams he believes will meet in the upcoming Super Bowl LVI, in just about a month, in Los Angeles, California.

Julian Edelman tells his parents that he'd placed a bet of $100,000 that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the New England Patriots.

His parents are in shock. When he first tells them, his father says:

"No, you didn't do that...That was dumb."

His father, in particular, is in disbelief and doesn't appear to agree with the bet that his son made on his former team to play his former teammate.

"I'll call you back. I'm not mad. I disagree. Bye." - Julian Edelman's father

His mother, however, says that she's not mad; instead, she would like a cut of the winnings if he does, in fact, win:

"Oh, I don't care about that. Right on. You should share it with me."

Julian Edelman bets $100K on Pats-Bucs Super Bowl; could it happen?

What the former New England Patriots wide receiver doesn't mention to his parents about his $100,000 bet is that it is part of a promotional campaign. As part of a deal with Wynnbet, he put $50,000 on his former team the New England Patriots to make it to the Super Bowl. He, then, put $50,000 that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his former teammate, quarterback Tom Brady, will make the Super Bowl.

Julian Edelman @Edelman11 Wynnbet paid me 100g’s for some social media. I’ll take 545 instead Wynnbet paid me 100g’s for some social media. I’ll take 545 instead 💸 https://t.co/IRBNwwUjOF

As of right now, there is about a 10% chance that the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet in Super LVI in a month. That's actually the best odds of any possible matchup of the 14 NFL teams entering the NFL playoffs.

If the Buccaneers and Patriots do win their way to a Super Bowl meeting, Edelman's $100,000 bet would pay out $545,000. Which would be quite the payday.

While some are suggesting that the $100,000 isn't the 2009 7th round draft pick's to bet, but the former NFL wide receiver continues to insist that it is his money and not "house money" that was put down on the bet.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the number two-seed in the NFC, will host the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday afternoon. The six-seed New England Patriots will travel to Orchard Park, New York to face the AFC East rival, Buffalo Bills, the number four-seed in the AFC.

Edited by Windy Goodloe