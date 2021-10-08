Is Julian Edelman coming out of retirement? Ex-Patriots WR comments on potential return

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman shocked some fans when he called it a career this past offseason. Edelman's final season with the Patriots in 2020 was disrupted due to injuries, which included undergoing knee surgery midseason. Edelman started just one game in 2020, playing in a total of six games.

This week on the Barstool Sports podcast, "Call Him Papi," Edelman talked about his career and retirement with former Red Sox player David Ortiz and Barstool Sports' Jared Carrabis.

Julian Edelman feels like he could still play in the NFL

After 13 seasons, three Super Bowl wins and one Super Bowl MVP honors, Julian Edelman retired from the NFL in October 2021. Edelman said in the podcast interview this week that he feels he could still catch 45-50 balls even now but said that he retired because there was no need for him to continue playing football.

“I mean, I could go out and catch 45, 50 balls,” Edelman said. “But like, what am I hanging on for?”

Edelman went on to discuss how he was satisfied with the way his career played out and that he didn't want to look like one of the "old guys" out there still playing and essentially not playing well. Edelman then went on to say that his body was breaking down last season and that out of respect for the game of football, he decided it was time to hang it up.

“I’m cool. I’m not trying to hang on. I don’t need the money,” Edelman added. “I don’t want to look like one of those old guys out there, which I started looking like that last year, because my body was breaking down. I have too much respect for the sport as an art.”

Call Him Papi @callhimpapi So... did @Edelman11 also get the call from Brady to go to the Bucs??!!The three time Super Bowl champ joins Call Him Papi. Drops 12 ET subscribe here barstool.link/call-him-papi So... did @Edelman11 also get the call from Brady to go to the Bucs??!!The three time Super Bowl champ joins Call Him Papi. Drops 12 ET subscribe here barstool.link/call-him-papi https://t.co/szlTgEinj0

A former 2009 seventh-round NFL draft pick out of Kent State, Julian Edelman transitioned from a high school and college quarterback to an NFL wide receiver. Edelman said that he exceeded the expectations that he had for himself and others as well.

”I’m content with everything that I’ve done and I’m at peace in my heart with my decision of where I’m at,” Edelman said. “I feel pretty good right now. Do I feel like I can still go route some people up? Probably. But, we’ll see.”

All in all, Julian Edelman seems very content with his decision to walk away from the game, and he should. Edelman was part of a New England Patriots' dynasty that will go down in history as one of the best runs in league history.

