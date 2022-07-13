Tom Brady gave New York cab driver a taste of his own medicine by flipping the bird  

Tom Brady is possibly the most recognizable NFL player in the world. The seven-time Super Bowl winner has become a social media star, and his face can be seen on TV ads, at charity events, or on a city street with his wife, who is just as recognizable.

In a recent video caught by the paparazzi, Brady was angered by a speeding taxi driver and gave him a universal sign that conveyed his frustration. Flipping the bird may be known worldwide, but New Yorkers perhaps have perfected it, especially among drivers.

Brazilian magazine Quem reported the story that was later shared on the Twitter account Only in Boston. The translation from Quem, through Google, reads:

"Tom Brady was angered by a taxi driver and decided to take out their anger there. This is because the player, who was walking with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, the streets of Manhattan in New York, on Monday night, did not like the driver at high speed as he crossed the street.

"Brady proved very angry with the taxi driver and showed the middle finger to the driver. The attentive cameras of the paparazzi, of course, recorded the time of the obscene gesture of the American football player."

Of course, Brady has every right to flip the bird to a reckless driver endangering pedestrians on the streets. More intemperate people may have taken things a step further by getting into heated arguments, especially if they felt family members were in danger.

Tom Brady isn't one to make apologies

Don't expect to hear an apology from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. Tom Brady isn't one to hold back on foul language and obscene gestures these days, and this situation will be forgotten by the time these words are read. If anything, this makes Brady more relatable to most Americans.

Tom Brady @TomBrady I’m around if anyone needs me for their 4th of July barbecue. Fire it up @FTX_Official I’m around if anyone needs me for their 4th of July barbecue. Fire it up @FTX_Official 🇺🇸🔥 https://t.co/Gd27fcN5fx

With pre-season just a few weeks off, Brady will be rejoining his teammates soon to prepare for what may be his final run at a Super Bowl ring. This year, it seems he'll have to do it without the help of long-time tight end Rob Gronkowski, who entered a second retirement that may just stick.

Still, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will be back and the Buccaneers are expected to once again be among the elite in the NFC.

