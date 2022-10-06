“He’s had a million different teammates and been successful” – Falcons HC Arthur Smith claims Tom Brady doesn’t get enough credit for his exploits

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 5 NFC South matchup. Ahead of the game in Tampa Bay, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith spoke about the 45-year-old quarterback in his press conference. He discussed Brady's sustainability and success throughout his career:

“Well, I don’t think Brady gets enough credit to sustain that level of success year after year, he’s going to make the right play. If you make a mistake or leave somebody uncovered, usually he finds them. Something as simple as a flat route, you bust a coverage or they don’t cover it, he kind of goes where you’re not."

Smith added:

‘He’s had a million different teammates and been successful, they’ve got a good team, they got good veteran players."

The Atlanta head coach then mentioned Buccaneers players like wide receiver Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. He pointed to the trust the three-time NFL MVP has in them:

"Clearly, he’s got a lot of trust in Mike Evans — I would too if I were a quarterback — and they’ve got other veterans in there and they’ve mixed and matched. [Chris] Godwin seems to be getting back, you can tell he’s had a lot of trust in Godwin."

In his time under center for Tampa Bay, Tom Brady has had a great deal of success versus the Falcons.

Tom Brady's success against the Atlanta Falcons

Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons

Brady has faced the Falcons four times as the Tampa Bay quarterback and has won all four matchups. In those games, he's thrown for a total of 1,433 yards passing, 15 touchdowns, and two interceptions with a 68.8 completion percentage.

In his 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, he was undefeated in the regular season against Atlanta with a record of 4 - 0. In the playoffs, he led the Patriots to a victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl 51, coming back from a 28 - 3 deficit (sorry Falcons fans). It was Brady's fifth of his seven Super Bowl wins in his career.

Tom Brady after winning Super Bowl LI with New England Patriots

Brady is undefeated against Atlanta and has a passer rating of 117.4 when facing them. He has thrown for 2,875 yards, 26 touchdowns and three interceptions in nine games against them.

Brady and the Buccaneers will look to secure their fifth consecutive win over Atlanta and their third win of the 2022 season. We will see if they can do it on Sunday.

