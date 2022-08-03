"We are always here cheering for you" - Gisele Bundchen celebrates Tom Brady's 45th birthday with a heartfelt message for Buccaneers QB

Tom Brady is undoubtedly an NFL legend. The quarterback will be entering his 23rd season in the league and his third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He celebrated his 45th birthday today, making him the oldest starting quarterback in NFL history.

Gisele Bundchen, Brady's supermodel wife, had a special message for her man. She posted a picture of the quarterback with his two children, Benjamin and Vivian Lake, on social media. In the caption, she wrote:

"Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know!"

She added:

"Tom Brady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life!"

Brady's birthday party comes just weeks after the family celebrated Bundchen's 42nd birthday on July 20. The Tampa Bay Bucanneers star also posted a heartfelt message on social media for his better half.

His birthday message read:

"Happy Birthday Gisele. Enjoy your special day and I know this year will be your best year yet . Thank you for inspiring me with your honesty and authenticity."

Tom Brady will be chasing his eighth Super Bowl ring this season

Tom Brady entered the NFL back in 2000 with the New England Patriots. In 20 seasons with the franchise, he won a whopping six Super Bowl rings. He also won four Super Bowl MVPs and three NFL MVPs. He left Boston in 2020 to join the Buccaneers. In his debut season, Brady led the franchise to their second Super Bowl title. Their first Super Bowl victory was in the 2002 season.

HoopsHype @hoopshype MOST TITLES



NFL: Tom Brady (7)

MLB: Yogi Berra (10)

NHL: Henri Richard (11 in 24 seasons)

NBA: BILL RUSSELL (11 in 13 seasons) MOST TITLESNFL: Tom Brady (7)MLB: Yogi Berra (10)NHL: Henri Richard (11 in 24 seasons)NBA: BILL RUSSELL (11 in 13 seasons)

The Buccuneers fell short last season, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional round of the playoffs. The 2021 NFL season was still a personal triumph for Tom Brady. He led the league in passing yards (5,316 yards), completions (485) and touchdowns (43).

He announced his retirement at the end of last season, only to make a dramatic u-turn 40 days later. He made his decision to return to the public via social media, saying he has "unfinished business."

"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.''

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

The quarterback is the league's career leader in passing yards (84,520), touchdowns (624) game-winning drives (53), and comebacks (42). We will see if he can win an eighth Super Bowl in the coming campaign.

If you use any of the above quotes, please H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far