Tom Brady may be famous for his career as an NFL quarterback, but it's his family that he is most proud of. After announcing his retirement in March 2023, the seven-time Super Bowl winner has been adamant about spending more time with his three children.

In the recent episode of his "Let's Go" podcast, Brady explained the challenges of parenting while being a public figure. While his goal is to give his children a 'normal' life, he also worries that his presence could take the spotlight off of them in their biggest moments.

"I just grew up like a normal kid, you know, and I think my kids have a different experience," Brady said. "So ... for a parent, I think it's challenging. We have unique challenges for our own kids. We try to teach them the right values and so forth."

"But at the same time like I feel like for me, when I'm not with my kids and I really want to be with them, you know, and I really make it clear to people: Sorry, I'm just out here enjoying my time with my family, you know, and whether I'm at a game for my son and I love doing that."

"But you know, a lot of times the attention gets shifted to us and it's, I don't want to take away from their moments because this is an important part of their life and their maturation at the same time I try to explain, everything comes at a cost," Brady added.

"You know, and a reason we get to go on a lot of fun vacations and you know, you guys go to schools and have people to help. It's, you know, we have to deal with some things that are different than everyone else. So there's no straight arrow for anyone in life. You know, everyone's going to find different curves and turns and twists. And you know, I think trying to trying to just be a great parent."

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback continued by saying that he tries to explain to his children that attention also has its advantages, as they get to live lavish lives.

Tom Brady celebrates holidays with kids on a ski trip

Tom Brady takes his children on vacation often, and this year's holiday trip was no different.

Tom Brady shared photos of his ski trip with his children.

Tom Brady has shared videos on his Instagram stories of a ski vacation with his three children: Jack, Benjamin and Vivian. He shares his oldest son Jack with ex-Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin and Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

The former Super Bowl champion showed photos of his children on a ski lift over the weekend. He showed them making their way down the hill this week. Brady seemed to be having a great time on his winter vacation.