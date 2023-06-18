Earlier this year, Tom Brady retired for the second time after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were knocked out by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wildcard Round. Many believed he could replace Jimmy Garoppolo with the Las Vegas Raiders, but Brady has ruled out the possibility of returning from retirement.

He is currently enjoying the time with his family as playing football had robbed him of this joy. However, it will not be long before the legendary quarterback is seen in the FOX Sports broadcast booth. Last year, after his first retirement, the seven-time Super Bowl champion signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX.

Tom Brady's deal will start in the 2024 season and he recently talked about the challenges he might face. Here's what Brady said in an exclusive interview with ENews:

"That's live TV," Brady said. "So there's not much opportunity to make a mistake then. If you make it, you got to live with it. But that's part of life too. And whatever mistakes I make going forward, I'll try to learn from as best I can."

There is no doubt that the former quarterback for the New England Patriots will be successful in broadcasting, as he works diligently at everything he does. Fans are excited to see how he will call the games, but they will have to wait a year to find out.

Brady finished his career in the NFL with seven Super Bowl wins, and three MVP awards while throwing for 89,214 yards and 649 touchdowns.

Tom Brady didn't have a great farewell

Tom Brady and Dak Prescott: NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Although there were rumors that Tom Brady would retire from football after last season, few believed them to be true. The number of injuries suffered by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Brady's final season in the NFL contributed significantly to his lackluster performance.

Despite playing subpar football throughout the season, the Bucs were able to win the NFC South and earn a playoff berth. However, the Dallas Cowboys outperformed them and handed Brady a disappointing loss in his final game.

In his last NFL season, Tom Brady had a passer rating of 90.7 with 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 17 games.

