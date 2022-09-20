Tom Brady gets yet another weapon in his arsenal as Buccaneers sign controversial COVID vaccine skeptic Cole Beasley

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady just got a new weapon after signing veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley. Beasley most recently played for the Buffalo Bills for the last three seasons and will now join his third NFL team.

Brady gets another solid weapon who has proven himself to be a reliable receiver in the NFL. Tampa Bay have had some injuries at the receiver position already this season. Chris Godwin suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 1 season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. As a result, he sat out Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Godwin isn't the only Buccaneers wide receiver hurt. Julio Jones is currently nursing a knee injury as well. Although he was able to practice last Friday, the team ruled him out against the Saints as well. Russell Gage played in the Week 2 match despite nursing a hamstring issue.

The Buccaneers have lost their number one wide receiver Mike Evans due to a one-game suspension. He was ejected from the game due to a brawl that occurred between him and Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore. As a result, he will miss the game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Buccaneers could possibly be without their top three wide outs in Week 3, hence the decision to sign Cole Beasley. The receiver made headlines for his stance on COVID vaccinations. Beasley is open about not being vaccinated and is pro-choice on the matter.

New Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley recorded a career-high 82 receptions in each of the last two seasons

Cole Beasley has been a reliable slot wide receiver for most of his career. He played with the Cowboys between 2012-2018 and the Buffalo Bills from 2019-2021.

Beasley isn't a player who is going to go for over 1,000 yards and 10+ touchdowns a season, but he's a great option to have. In the last two campaigns, he's recorded 82 receptions each season, which are career-highs. In 2019, in his first season with the Bills, he recorded a career-high six receiving touchdowns in a single season.

Beasley will now join a receiver group that features Mike Evans, Julio Jones, Chris Godwin, and Russell Gage. He is expected to see some playing time immediately due to the Buccaneers' receiving issues.

