Tom Brady gets reality check for Super Bowl 59 ahead of $375,000,000 Fox analyst's big stage debut

Tom Brady has been to many championship games and won seven rings, but Super Bowl 59 marks his debut in the title match as a Fox analyst. The legendary quarterback became a commentator on the network this season with a $375 million deal and he will be in the booth analyzing the action going on in front of him.

He has had a rough start to his broadcasting journey, with multiple mistakes that had many clamoring for Greg Olsen's return. However, Richard Deitsch of The Sports Media Podcast, believes that will not count for anything, just as the regular season does not count for players beyond making it to the postseason. He thinks that the GOAT quarterback will have to step up for Super Bowl 59 and that will make people forget his past errors. He commented,

“Having covered this a long time, the reality for Tom Brady is that Tom Brady’s year in broadcasting will be judged on the Super Bowl. No one’s going to remember week four or week 10."

Deitsch added that what he will be remembered by is not only how he did in the game but in the critical moments. He added,

"You’re going to remember Eagles-Chiefs — how he was in that game, and probably even more, on a micro level, how he was in the most important moment or moments of that game. And how did he reflect that to the audience? That ultimately — that’s how Tom Brady will be judged for his first year in the booth.”

Tom Brady's task similar to what he has done many times in his playing career

Tom Brady does not have the most regular-season MVPs. That honor belongs to Peyton Manning. He is even behind Aaron Rodgers, among his compatriots, when it comes to that statistical category.

However, he is considered the greatest of all time because he has seven Super Bowls. It did not matter how he performed in the league stages because he turned it up in the playoffs, especially in the championship game. He won with the Patriots and brought that same mentality to the Buccaneers.

He knows better than most that it is the championship game that defines careers. As he analyzes the game between a Chiefs organization where Patrick Mahomes is trying to usurp him and an Eagles franchise that remains one of the only two teams to stop him at the final hurdle, the future Hall-of-Famer will know that the Super Bowl 59 can define his broadcasting career so far.

