Tom Brady is the girlfriend who keeps running her mouth, claims Shannon Sharpe

Tom Brady is very likely to have played a key role in Mike Evans' suspension. As a result of his yelling back and forth with the New Orleans Saints' cornerback Marshon Lattimore, Evans charged in and laid out the corner in defense of his quarterback.

It resulted in an ejection for both of them, which proved to be a game-changing loss for the Saints. Up to that point, Lattimore and the defense had shut everything down, frustrating Brady beyond measure.

While it probably did help them win the game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now lost Evans for a game and a quarter.

NFL analyst Shannon Sharpe doesn't believe that Tom Brady should have instigated the fight, saying that it hurt the team overall:

"But here's the thing, don't screw up. It's like, it's like you got a girlfriend and she keep running her mouth. Hey, I'm gonna defend you, but a let that go. Tom, we're gonna defend you. But you need to stop getting into it. Because you're getting us in trouble."

It may have turned the tide of that game (a game that was still in reach of the Saints at that point, a 3-3 tie), but it will cost Evans a key game against the Green Bay Packers.

"You're hurting us. You leading to the potential of one of us getting suspended when we're already depleted. So I'm gonna defend you, but let that go. Okay, fine, fine, fine."

Tom Brady knew that he could likely reignite the beef between Evans and Lattimore and, at the very least, get under the cornerback's skin. The ejections were probably not in his intial plan, if he planned that at all, and it clearly backfired.

How long will Tom Brady be without Mike Evans?

Tom Brady will be without Mike Evans against the Packers

Mike Evans was ejected from the game very early into the fourth quarter. He missed the rest of that game and was handed a one-game suspension for his actions, which the league believes could have caused injury.

Evans appealed the suspension, but it was upheld, meaning that he will serve it this Sunday against the Packers. But he will be back with the team for their next matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Had the appeal gone on longer, it's possible he could have played this week, but since the NFL ruled rather swiftly, there's no chance he'll suit up for a key game.

The Buccaneers may also be without Chris Godwin again, so Evans' absence hurts quite a bit.

