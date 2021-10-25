Watch: Tom Brady gifts hat to young fan who beat brain cancer

Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers tossed aside the Chicago Bears 38-3 on Sunday. As usual, the quarterback was his typically impressive self, throwing for 211 yards and four touchdowns, the second of which was his 600th as a quarterback in the NFL.

The game was effectively over at half-time as the Buccaneers led 35-3 but for all of the great play during the game and his 600th touchdown pass, the best moment perhaps of the season, not just the game, came with just a couple of minutes left on the clock.

Brady gifts the young fan his hat

With a little over a minute, when Brady was on the sidelines with backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert in for him, the seven-time Super Bowl winner took a look towards the crowd and a young fan with a sign caught his attention.

The fan, who beat brain cancer, had a sign that read: "Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer." Brady walked over, shook his hand and gave him his match-worn hat. The young fan was overcome with emotion after being gifted a nice piece of memorabilia. Check out the interaction below:

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball This kid had a sign saying:“Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer.”Brady came over to give him a hat and the kid was in tears ❤️ This kid had a sign saying:“Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer.”Brady came over to give him a hat and the kid was in tears ❤️ https://t.co/O7VtEzv2hL

The game will be remembered for Brady's 600th touchdown pass, but this heartwarming moment between him and this young fan will also be part of the lore.

Brady and the Buccaneers get the job done on the field

The Chicago Bears were underdogs coming into this contest, but many expected their defense to trouble Brady and the Buccaneers' offense, who were missing Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown.

However, it barely mattered as Brady and the offense put on a clinic in the first quarter, scoring 35 points, their best performance in a half this season. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin torched the Bears' secondary, combining for four touchdown catches and 187 yards.

Also Read

Leonard Fournette was a force in the ground game, rushing for 81 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

With this win over the Bears, the Buccaneers improved to 6-1 but remained the second seed in the NFC after the Arizona Cardinals also handed the Houston Texans a blowout 31-5 loss.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar