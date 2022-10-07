"There's a lot of bad football from what I watch" - Tom Brady claims poor quality real reason for parity in league

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by quarterback Tom Brady, are currently 2-2 through the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

Buccaneers 2-2

Falcons 2-2

Panthers 1-3

Saints 1-3



When asked if he thinks there's a lot of parity in the league with a bunch of teams being 2-2, Brady gave an open and honest response to the reporter, claiming there's a lot of bad football being played right now.

Brady said:

"I think there's a lot of bad football from what I watch. I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That's what I see."

There are currently 15 teams in the NFL sitting at 2-2 heading into Week 5, which is one away from half the league. The two teams in the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, are 2-2.

The entire NFC West, which consists of the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, and San Francisco 49ers are all 2-2. The Chicago Bears are the other team in the NFC with a 2-2 record.

Three teams in the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns sit at 2-2.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans also sit at 2-2, while the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, and New York Jets share the same record.

Brady's 2-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the 2-2 Atlanta Falcons this Sunday in an NFC South showdown

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While nearly half the league sits at a .500 record at 2-2, the Buccaners will face one of those teams in the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.

The winner of Sunday's matchup will take sole possession of first place in the NFC South as the other two teams, the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, are currently 1-3.

The Buccaneers star missed practice yesterday to rest his shoulder, but took the field today and practiced. He will be ready to face Atlanta Sunday and will look to have a winning record by the end of Sunday.

