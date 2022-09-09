"I'm not going to talk about Gronk every week" - Tom Brady gives passive aggressive response to questions about Rob Gronkowski's return

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski each announced their retirements separately during the 2022 NFL offseason. Brady changed his mind just a few weeks later, announcing that he would be returning for at least one more year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Gronkowski has remained retired.

Rumors continue to swirl about whether Gronkowski will come out of retirement to join Brady and the Buccaneers, as he has done before. Brady has been continually asked about Gronkowski's status by the media in interviews and press conferences. It seems like he's getting sick of answering the same question.

Here is his most recent response when asked if the tight end is going to play football again.

"I'm not gonna talk about Gronk every week. Yeah, he makes his decisions, but we're going to go out there and play football and try to do a great job. So, regardless of who's out there, whether that's Gronk at that position, which it's not this year, then there are other guys who are going to do a great job."

It's clear that he doesn't want to keep answering questions about Gronkowski every week, but would much rather focus on their current players. Brady sounds confident that other players will be able to step up and fill the void left behind.

Who will replace Rob Gronkowski for the Buccaneers in the 2022 NFL season?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski retired from the New England Patriots at the conclusion of the 2018 NFL season. After spending a year away from football, he joined Brady and the Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 season. Which was also Brady's first year with the franchise.

In two seasons with the Buccaneers, Gronkowkski provided consistent production. He recorded 100 receptions for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns during the regular season. He also chipped in with 17 receptions for 226 yards and three touchdowns during the playoffs.

Gronkowski's departure leaves a large void in the tight end position. The Buccaneers have also moved on from O.J. Howard, so they will look to the rest of their depth chart for contributions. Cameron Brate is projected to be the starting tight end while Kyle Rudolph will come in for two tight end formations.

Brate and Rudolph provide a much-needed veteran presence for the Buccaners. The organization bolstered the position by selecting two tight ends during the 2022 draft, including Cade Otton and Ko Kieft. Tampa Bay have solid depth and appear to be prepared for life without Rob Gronkowski.

