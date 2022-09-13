Tom Brady gives Rob Gronkowski incredible offer to lure him out of retirement

Tom Brady is usually better when Rob Gronkowski is his starting tight end. That held true when his New England Patriots were bounced out of the 2019-20 postseason without a win during Gronk's one-year retirement.

In the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, Brady flashed his typical brilliance. He threw a touchdown to Mike Evans and a spectacular second-quarter deep-ball to Julio Jones that set up a field goal. However, he also threw an uncharacteristic interception to Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson.

Tom Brady has been dealing with behind-the-scenes issues with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, that have caused the latter to take their kids to Costa Rica. However, she did wish Brady well before his game.

Nonetheless, the quarterback was visibly stressed when he returned from an 11-day training camp absence we now know was caused by the pair's troubles.

Perhaps another return from No. 87 could provide some stability to Brady's game as he faces perhaps the most off-field distractions in 2022 that he's ever had to.

In a recent tweet, Brady offered Gronk a chance to host his new show, Armchair QB, if he unretires:

Tom Brady and Gisele's relationship was 'strained' by his NFL return

The offseason provided Tom Brady with a chance to spend time with his family. However, now that he's back to the daily grind of practice, media appearances, and travel, it's understandable why the pain is prevalent for Gisele.

A source provided details to People on the mindset behind Bundchen's issues with Brady being back with the Buccaneers:

"Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of his life. Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him."

"The couple spending time apart from one another has happened before. They are trying to make the relationship work. The supermodel has always been an amazing wife, totally supporting Tom and his career and bringing the kids aboard."

It definitely appears as though these problems will lead to Brady's retirement from playing following the 2022-23 season. However, it's important to note that he will immediately segue to being a broadcaster for FOX. So Tom Brady isn't going anywhere else on Sundays anytime soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12